Decline in HFMD cases since last week nationwide, says Dzulkefly

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases has dropped since last week nationwide. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — The number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases has dropped since last week nationwide and this is a good development, said Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the ministry would continue to monitor closely over the next 10 days and provide preventive measures throughout the country to keep the HFMD at bay.

“A new case of HFMD reported on Friday brought the number to 770 cases compared to 952 cases nationwide the day before, a decrease of 182 cases and I see this as a good trend and hope the number of cases continue to decline.

“The cumulative HFMD cases from January to last Friday was 43,250 cases compared to 22,815 cases in the same period last year. Until yesterday there was no new HFMD fatality reported,” he told reporters after visiting and listening to a briefing on the progress of the operation theatre project at the Penang Hospital here today.

He said that from January to Friday, 631 premises were closed and currently 52 premises comprising 17 nurseries, kindergartens and preschools (25) and several classes at 10 schools are still closed following the HFMD outbreak.

Dr Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry had taken various preventive and health measures in light of the current HFMD outbreak nationwide including holding Town Hall Meetings with nursery and kindergarten operators and pre-school teachers.

He said that since July 29 to August 4, 406 meetings were held with the attendance of 13,699 operators and teachers from 3,769 nurseries and kindergartens as well as preschools involving talks, briefings and demonstrations as well as the distribution of health education materials on HFMD. — Bernama