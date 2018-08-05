Wee Wern wins Aussie Open, extends winning streak to 16

Low Wee Wern (right) has made quite the career comeback after being sidelined by injury. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Low Wee Wern captured her third title in a row at the Australian Open in Melbourne beating Hana Ramadan 11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 11-6 in what’s becoming a fairy tale comeback for the Penangite.

Out for 20 months due to multiple surgeries and rehab on her left knee, Wee Wern’s captured the Malaysian Open and Tasmanian Open in July in her first tournaments back on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour.

Her rankings jumped from 254 at the start of July to 70 now and she bagged the PSA Tour Player of The Month title for July.

“Three out of three wins is something I’ll remember for a long time,” said Wee Wern when contacted in Melbourne.

“Makes all the hard work and pain over the last two months worth it. I had beaten Hana last week but it was a close match. I didn’t take today’s game for granted and I’m glad I got a similar result.”

Wee Wern’s next assignment will be her biggest since her comeback as she competes in the team event at the Asian games in Indonesia from 18 August till 2 September.

She is the 2014 silver medalist in singles but will not get to compete this time as Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) set the selection process based on results at the nationals. Wee Wern lost in the finals to S. Sivasangari in five close sets.

With enough information and sufficient matches under her belt, Wee Wern’s returning to Kuala Lumpur to analyse her game and see which areas she can improve on.

“I am getting sharper in matches but three tournaments in a row is enough and I need to head home and back to training,” said the 27-year-old.

“I need to work on the technical side of things again with Aaron (Soyza) and be sure I’m ready to defend our team gold for Malaysia,” she added.

The Asian games squad consist of Nicol David, Sangari, Aifa Azman and Wee Wern while Rachel Arnold’s the reserve.