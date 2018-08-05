Boy chokes to death on rambutan seed

JITRA, Aug 5 — A seven-year-old boy died after choking on a rambutan seed in the teachers’ room of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bandar Baru Sintok today.

A source said the incident happened at about 2pm when the boy, a Year 1 student at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bandar Baru Sintok, went to the secondary school, where his mother was teaching.

“He went to the teachers’ room to eat rambutan, but choked on its seed and died at the Changlun Clinic,” he told Bernama.

It is learnt the body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for post-mortem.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim, when contacted, confirmed the incident. — Bernama