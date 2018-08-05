PKR Youth chief hopeful moots Anwar-Azmin-Afif combo

Dr Afif Bahardin proposed today a ‘Triple A’ leadership line-up comprising himself, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy president candidate Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. — Picture by KE Ooi

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Dr Afif Bahardin, who is running for PKR Youth chief, proposed today a “Triple A” leadership line-up comprising himself, unopposed presidential candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy president candidate Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Dr Afif, who is now in a three-corner fight for the PKR Youth chief post, congratulated Anwar for winning the party presidency post uncontested.

“PKR has now become a big party, we have almost 900,000 members.

“To manage that, we need a strong leadership. That’s why Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, and I offering myself for PKR Youth. This Triple A can lead PKR to truly become a party for the future that can lead Pakatan Harapan and the country,” he told reporters here after submitting his nomination form for party polls.

Calling Anwar and Azmin the “dynamic duo”, Dr Afif said he believed PKR can be led by the combination of “Triple A — Anwar, Azmin, Afif”.

“We see Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s performance as deputy president, as the Selangor Mentri Besar previously and economic affairs minister,” the outgoing PKR deputy youth chief said, noting that Azmin had shown great leadership capability.

Azmin will be in a straight fight against outgoing PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli for the deputy president post.

Dr Afif is in a three-corner contest against Akmal Nasir and Najwan Halimi, while Dr Afif’s running mate Muhammad Hilman Idham will also be up against the latter’s running mates Raymond Ahuar and Naqiuddin Nazrin for the PKR deputy youth chief post.

Commenting on the three-corner fight, Dr Afif said PKR celebrates democracy and the involvement of youths in party polls.

“This proves PKR appreciates the youth to the extent that many leaders step forward, but I believe this will not make it difficult for PKR to continue to stay united and compete healthily,” he said.

Earlier, Najwan said he and his running mate seek to offer better leadership with integrity, describing the contest as “friendly”.

“Dr Afif and Akmal Nasir are both my friends, we were involved together in PKr Youth.

“For me, the contest this time is not personal in nature or to support any camp. It’s friendly rivalry, healthy competition.

“For us, it is encouraging, we each offer what is best for the youth and leave it to the grassroots to choose,” he said.

Akmal, who is outgoing PKR Youth strategy director, meanwhile earlier said the contest against Najwan for the PKR Youth chief post is a “democratic process”.

“In fact we know each other from early 2010, 2011, so we are not strange to each other,” he said.

At the close of nominations today, seven have offered themselves for the PKR Youth vice-president post and 49 have sent in their nominations to be in the youth wing’s leadership council.