ARMADA lodges police report against Hasanah over letter to CIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (ARMADA) Nasional today lodged a police report against former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, following a letter she allegedly sent to the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on May 4.

ARMADA Nasional Integrity Bureau chief Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman said they viewed Hasanah’s action seriously as the letter contained seditious and defamatory elements against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Any act of requesting for foreign intervention outright or subversively by any party to be involved in determining the political affairs of this country is treason or betrayal of one’s country,” he told reporters after lodging a report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters, here, today.

He called on the authorities to investigate the issue fairly and decisively and take appropriate action.

Hasanah has also lodged a police report on the leak of the letter.

The letter dated May 4 addressed to CIA Director Gina Haspel, among others, had asked the United States government to support former Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration if the Barisan Nasional were to win the 14th General Election held last May, with a simple majority or even only by a single seat. — Bernama