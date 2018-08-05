‘Rise: Ini Kalilah’ film to screen in September

File picture of Fred Chong and Namewee at a press conference. Chong said ‘Rise: Ini Kalilah’ is a film inspired by the 14th General Election and based on the concept of unity. — Picture courtesy of The Hive.Asia

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — Rise: Ini Kalilah, a film inspired by the 14th General Election and based on the concept of unity, will be screened in theatres nationwide on September 13, in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration.

Producer Fred Chong said the 100-minute feature film was inspired by Malaysians from all walks of life who came together to vote for change.

“The filming was done in Malaysia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. On the backdrop of one of the most momentous times in the history of Malaysia, this project was launched at the right moment, when Malaysia is experiencing one of its most profound changes since Independence 61 years ago,” he said during a press conference which was also attended by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the film featured a collaboration among three acclaimed directors, namely Saw Teong Hin, who directed the film Puteri Gunung Ledang, Nik Amir Mustapha (Terbaik Dari Langit) and Prem Nath who directed the film Vere Vazhi Ille.

“The three of them managed to take on the most difficult challenge, which was to finish production in a short span of just three months. Besides that, the film stars renowned actors Remy Ishak and Mira Filzah,” he said.

Chong added the film was a tribute to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed and his line of leadership which pulled off a victory said to be almost impossible to achieve. — Bernama