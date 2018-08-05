Indian Muslim group wants senator to push minority rights

Muslim People’s Coalition president Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — A group comprising mostly Indian Muslims urged the government today to appoint a senator to champion minority rights.

The Malaysia Muslim People Coalition (Irimm) headed by Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay, who used to be president of the pro-Barisan Nasional (BN) Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress (Kimma), also declared their support for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“We (Irimm) do not have any senatorship to highlight or voice our grievances from the grassroots through to the ministry level,” said Irimm president Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay.

“This kind of things is where PH has to engage and appoint a person in every state to help the community,” he added.

Irimm, with just over 5,000 members nationwide, was formed in 2012 to champion the cause and help Muslim-minority communities in the country.

Amir Amsaa said he hopes that with the support of the PH government, more large scale events and welfare programmes can be organised and executed by Irimm.

He added the coalition was in the process of reaching out to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to arrange a meeting to officiate their support towards PH.

“We hope to have large scale events with the government’s support, as we are also looking to have the support of the ministers to help the causes we are championing,” he said.