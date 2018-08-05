Refer land title matters to the National Land Council, exco tells MB

Abdul Aziz Bari suggested today that Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu refer to the National Land Council (NLC) over the issue of giving out permanent land titles, after the MB said the state would only issue 99-year titles. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 5 — A Perak state executive councillor suggested today that Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu refer to the National Land Council (NLC) over the issue of giving out permanent land titles, after the MB said the state would only issue 99-year titles.

Abdul Aziz Bari said there was confusion now whether the state could give out permanent titles.

“The NLC, which is chaired by the Prime Minister, is the best body to clear the air,” he said.

“Now the state government and the Federal Government are the same page, so there should be no problem to it,” he added.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the constitutional law expert turned lawmaker said the recent announcement by Ahmad Faizal that the state would not give permanent land titles but would instead give 99-year titles made it look like Pakatan Harapan (PH) had backpedalled on its promise in its 14th general election manifesto.

“Whatever that is in the manifesto must be delivered. If there is no financial burden on the state, it should be implemented immediately,” said the Tebing Tinggi assemblyman, pointing out that PH had been saying they are different from Umno and Barisan Nasional.

“Now is the chance to prove it,” he said.

Abdul Aziz noted that the titles are given to the people and not housing developers.

“The state can still take back,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal had, during a recent media conference in conjunction with PH’s 100 days in administration, said it was a complex matter when asked if the state would give out permanent land titles to Felda settlers, organised and new villages as stated in its manifesto.

Ahmad Faizal had then said it involved National Land Council and the National Land Code.

He however said the state remained committed in providing housing for the people so no one will feel they are second class or third class citizens.

During the same conference, Ahmad Faizal also announced that the all titles would be standardised at 99 years as compared to the present practice of either 30, 60 or 99 years.