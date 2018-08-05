Mukhriz says Kedah should receive aid for religious schools promised by previous govt

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the Kedah state government wants the development and food aid to the religious schools in the state which was promised by the previous government before GE14 to be given as soon as possible. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JERLUN, Aug 5 — The Kedah state government wants the development and food aid to the religious schools in the state which was promised by the previous government before the 14th General Election (GE14) to be given as soon as possible.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said this was due to the fact that some other states had already received the aid through the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim) but unfortunately Kedah still only ‘hold’ the check replicas which is deemed as a gimmick of the GE14.

“For me what the previous government did was very inappropriate because it was just a publicity stunt but the actual help never arrived,” he told the press after officiating Ziarah Kasih with Pondok residents program at Sekolah Menengah Agama Nahdhah Hasanah Melele, Padang Sera today.

Thus, he wanted to discuss with Jakim so that the aid promised by the previous government could be sent as soon as possible.

Mukhriz said the check replicas should only be used for the ceremonial purposes and it should be attached with actual checks to avoid any delay in cashing the actual checks.

Meanwhile Mukhriz who is also Jerlun MP said none of the religious schools or maahad tahfiz in the state was detected to be the centres for the spread of militant and terrorist activities, as alleged by certain quarters.

He said those Pondok institutions even have been proven to be an important part for faith reinforcement as well as defending the sanctity of Islam and the principles of Sunnah Wal Jamaah in this country.

In this regard, he called on parents to always keep track of what their children watched since bad propagandas were spread widely over the internet and can be accessed everywhere.

“Now, when we watch the videos (of militants ideology) the way it was produced is like a Hollywood movie, we are wondering where the expertise of making such videos is in a middle of the war with sophisticated equipment and very good producing capabilities,” he said.

Earlier, Mukhriz handed over checks for poor students’ aid to six schools and religious institutions in the Jerlun parliamentary constituency, including to the state’s Islamic studies colleges, Al Madrasah Al Imaniyyah Ad Dalawiyah and Ribat Nasrul-Muhajirin, Pondok Permatang Kaka. — Bernama