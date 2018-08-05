Najib told to prove Arul Kanda earns RM10m before joining 1MDB

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been told to furnish evidence that former 1MDB CEO Arul Kandasamy was paid RM10 million a year prior to joining 1MDB. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been told to furnish evidence that former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive officer Arul Kandasamy was paid RM10 million a year prior to joining 1MDB.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said he wanted the former prime minister to prove that Arul was earning much more while working in the private sector before joining 1MDB.

“He claimed Arul was paid much higher salary in the private sector but up to now it is just mere empty talk, so I hope my predecessor will be able to provide proof of the claim,” he told reporters after attending a premier of the film, Rise Ini Kalilah here today.

Lim who also hit out at the allegations of the former prime minister that Arul had made great sacrifice and contributed to 1MDB and said 1MDB is actually a loss-making concern with huge amount of debts.

“So what did he sacrifice and, what were his losses, when we can see Arul profited RM5 million in just six months and this was signed by Najib himself.

“We are not being vindictive, we only wanted accountability, where did the country’s money go, and how did our debts balloon to RM50 billion in the 1MDB scandal.

“If our efforts to probe accountability and transparency is called vengeance, then how are we going to answer to the people. Thirty million Malaysians want to know where the money went, how did our debt reach RM50 billion in just one 1MDB scandal. This is not even accounting for other major scandals.

Lim said he would be giving time to Najib to show proof on the matter before the trial of his court case begins.

Earlier, the former prime minister was reported to have defended the RM5 million salary package given to Arul, which was described as much lower than the salary Arul was earning when he was working with a bank in United Arab Emirates before joining 1MDB.

Najib was also reported as saying that Arul had also managed to par down the debts of 1MDB from RM50 billion to RM30 billion. — Bernama