Low turnout at Sungai Kandis by-election due to political fatigue, says Mukhriz

JERLUN, Aug 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahahtir said the low turnout of voters in the Sungai Kandis by-election could be due to “political fatigue”.

According to the Election Commission, only 49.4 per cent of the voters went to cast their votes in the Sungai Kandis by-election.

Mukhriz, who is Kedah Mentri Besar, said voters who did not turn up to exercise their right were already tired of the politicking and had anticipated the outcome of the election.

“They are tired, but the victory is a manifestation of the people’s support for Pakatan Harapan, and I congratulate the PKR candidate,” he told reporters after opening the “Ziarah Kasih” programme at Sekolah Menengah Agama Nahdhah Hasanah Melele, Padang Sera today.

In the Sungai Kandis by-election yesterday, PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni was named the winner. He garnered 15,427 votes in a three-cornered fight against Datuk Lokman Noor Adam of BN, who obtained 9,585 votes and Independent candidate K. Murthy, who received 97 votes. — Bernama