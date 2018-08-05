Sabah JPV needs a week to destroy diseased chickens

he Sabah Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) needs one week to carry out the elimination and disposal of poultry infected with bird flu (avian influenza) in two farms in Kampung Kaulauan, Tuaran. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 5 — The Sabah Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) needs one week to carry out the elimination and disposal of poultry infected with bird flu (avian influenza) in two farms in Kampung Kaulauan, Tuaran.

Sabah JPV Health Division deputy director Dr Peter Lee Ah Kong said the elimination and disposal works had started yesterday involving 1,000 chickens.

“JPV needs about a week to eliminate some 28,000 chickens that are found to have been infected with the virus at the farms.

“Members of the JPV involved in the elimination and disposal process have also been increased to cover the existing number of poultry,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Lee said the elimination activity went smoothly and the briefing on the virus would also be given to the village chief and member of the Village Development and Security Committee to provide information to the affected people.

Last Friday, Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong declared Tuaran as an epidemic area for bird flu. — Bernama