DPM Dr Wan Azizah sits out PKR polls

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will not be running for any party positions in PKR’s election this year, after leading the party as president for almost 20 years since 1999.

At the close of nominations for PKR’s central leadership posts, only one person has been nominated for party president — PKR de facto leader and Dr Wan Azizah’s husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

When asked to confirm that Dr Wan Azizah had not sent in any nomination form, PKR party election committee secretary Ismail Yusof said: “Yes.”

Anwar’s nomination was proposed by Dr Wan Azizah herself and seconded by outgoing PKR strategy director Sim Tze Tzin, with the nomination form sent in shortly after 11am.

Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is also Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah’s daughter, is defending her current position as PKR vice-president.

Pandan MP Dr Wan Azizah is currently the deputy prime minister and minister for women, family and community development.

Anwar holds no positions in Parliament or the government, but has hinted that a Pakatan Harapan (PH) lawmaker would eventually give up their position to trigger a by-election to pave the way for him to be the next prime minister.

