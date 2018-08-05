Health Ministry confirms hospital dept head accused of sexual abuse is on leave

Deputy minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said he was made to understand a consultant accused of sexually harassing house officers was on leave at the moment. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 5 — The orthopaedic head of department in a hospital accused of sexually harassing house officers has been told to go on leave, the Health Ministry confirmed today.

Deputy minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said he was made to understand the consultant was on leave at the moment.

“Let the team, which has been set up, investigate the matter,” he said when asked for updates on the case by the media after he opened a fundraising activity for Perak Thalassemia Society at Tow Boo Keong Temple here today.

Dr Lee said he was not aware if more victims had come forward after the matter came to light.

“What I know (the number of victims) is what I read from the press,” he said.

“But I believe once investigation starts, more will come forward to give their statements,” he added.

It was recently reported that the consultant at a Klang Valley hospital allegedly assaulted female house officers, who made easy targets as he had power over their housemanship.

A medical graduate has to complete their housemanship before they are able to serve as medical officer.

A housemanship usually runs for two years. If a house officer is failed by their superiors, they would have to extend their term. A maximum term for a housemanship is three and a half years.