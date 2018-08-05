How much do local elections cost? DAP rep asks minister

Lau Weng San today questioned the cost of introducing local government elections, after a minister said the third vote would not be restored for the next three years because it would incur huge expenses. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Banting assemblyman Lau Weng San questioned today the cost of introducing local government elections, after a minister said the third vote would not be restored for the next three years because it would incur huge expenses.

Local government elections were one of Pakatan Harapan’s promises for the 14th general election, but Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin reportedly said in parliamentary replies on July 31 that the introduction of such elections would not be immediate due to the costs involved.

“It is material for the Minister to explain as to what are the estimated total cost in running such election” Lau said in a statement.

“Election Commission (EC) spent roughly some RM500 million for the just-concluded GE14 and in 2016, EC spent some RM140 million for the Sarawak State Election. Do we need to spend about the same amount for a nation-wide local government elections?” the Selangor DAP representative asked.

Lau also urged Zuraida to state if the government will face any hindrances apart from abolishing a provision under the Local Government Act 1976 and reviving the Local Government Election Act if it were to introduce local government elections.

He also said that if costs involved were a serious issue hindering local government elections, the federal government could share the costs of conducting such elections to state governments and they could be introduced in Selangor and Penang first.

“I personally wish that local government elections can still be conducted in certain states in Malaysia within one year from now by doing away a nation-wide local government election, if costs are a major concern to the federal government,” he said.