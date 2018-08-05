It's official: Azmin vs Rafizi for No. 2 in PKR

Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shari arrives at the PKR headquarters to submit Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s nomination form in Petaling Jaya August 5, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today submitted his nomination form for the PKR deputy president post, which means he will be going up against Rafizi Ramli.

This puts to rest speculation on whether Azmin would run for the PKR presidency against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, or defend his current post against Rafizi, who was previously vice president.

Azmin kept everyone guessing up to the very last minute, with his representatives Amirudin Shari and Muhammad Hilman Idham coming to the party headquarters at around 4.45pm with his nomination form.

Hilman was the proposer and Amirudin seconded Azmin’s nomination.

Both Anwar and Rafizi did not personally come for the nominations.

Today was the nomination day for the PKR party’s central leadership positions, including the president, deputy president, four vice-presidents and 20 spots in the central leadership council.

Also up for nominations were the chief, deputy chief, vice chief and central leadership posts for the PKR youth and women’s wings.

Ismail Yusof, secretary of PKR party elections committee, told Malay Mail that party polls are expected to kick off in September and conclude in early October.

MORE TO COME