Selangor MB vies for PKR central leadership council

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today joined the race for one of 20 PKR central leadership council posts, choosing to let his “seniors” contest for the vice-presidency.

Amirudin said he preferred to have senior party leaders such as Zuraida Kamaruddin and Sivarasa Rasiah join the race for vice-president.

“I respect those who are more senior such as Zuraida, Shamsul Iskandar (Mohd Akin), Sivarasa and others like Baru Bian.

“Give them the chance to contest in line with their age and seniority. I think it’s more in line with their track record,” he told reporters here.

When asked who he supported as PKR deputy president, Amirudin said: “I support who I will support later. I will decide later.”

Amirudin’s nomination was proposed by PKR youth chief hopeful Dr Afif Bahardin and seconded by the latter’s running mate for the PKR deputy youth chief post, Muhammad Hilman Idham.

As of 4.15pm, there is still only one candidate each for the party president and deputy president post — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Rafizi Ramli.

There are seven candidates as of 4.15pm for the four vice-president posts and 68 candidates for the 20 posts in the party’s central leadership council.

