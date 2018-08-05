Employers reminded to ensure new migrant workers undergo malaria screening

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said although the number of malaria cases in the country had dropped, commitment and support from all parties was still crucial to achieve zero malaria by 2020. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PADANG BESAR, Aug 5 — The government reminded employers, particularly from the plantation sector, to ensure that every new migrant worker to undergo malaria screening when entering the country to prevent the disease from spreading here.

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said although the number of malaria cases in the country had dropped, commitment and support from all parties was still crucial to achieve zero malaria by 2020.

“There is still a risk of reinfection in areas that have been declared malaria-free due to the entry of foreign workers from malaria-endemic countries or Malaysians who had worked in malaria risk countries.

“It is the employers’ responsibility to provide mosquito nets to protect employees against mosquito bites and to ensure the workers to undergo immediate medical check-up if they are experiencing malaria symptoms,” he said at the national level World Malaria Day programme at the Felcra Lubuk Sireh here, today.

The programme was officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Dzulkefly said those who involved in forest-based activities such as hunting and opening new land for agriculture should take preventive measures such as using mosquito repellent.

“For those working in malaria-endemic countries or working in forests for an extended period of time, they should seek advice from health offices pertaining the appropriate precautionary measures,” he said.

The World Malaria Day celebrated on April 25 every year to recognise global efforts to control the disease. — Bernama