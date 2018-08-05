Don’t bother contesting Balakong and Seri Setia, Mahfuz tells BN and PAS

Datuk Mahfuz Omar speaks to the press at the Parliament on March 22, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, Aug 5 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) win in the Sungai Kandis by-election yesterday proves the people’s continuous trust in the coalition, said Amanah vice-president Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said following the victory, the opposition comprising PAS and the Barisan Nasional (BN) were urged to focus on the people in the areas which they have won, instead of contesting in the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections.

“The win was expected and we had foreseen the poor voter turnout but this did not not affect our performance and the people’s confidence in PH, which shows the people have no choice but to vote for PH.

“Instead of wasting money on the by-elections its better for them to concentrate on their constituencies so that they become a constructive opposition,” he said in a statement on the Sungai Kandis by-election results.

Earlier, Mahfuz, who is also Deputy Human Resources Minister, officiated the 2018 Excellence Award Presentation ceremony at the Sri Tanjung Hall, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Langgar here today.

Yesterday in a three-cornered fight for the Sungai Kandis state assembly seat, PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni polled 15,427 votes while Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam obtained 9,585 votes and Independent candidate K. Murthy only managed to get 97 votes.

The by-election for the Balakong state seat will be held on Sept 8 following the death of incumbent Ng Tien Chee in an accident at the Grand Saga Expressway, Cheras on July 20 while the date for the Seri Setia by-election following the death of incumbent Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin last Thursday, has not been decided. — Bernama