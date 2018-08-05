SUPP Youth wants MASwings problems resolved before Sarawak renews contract

SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang says MASwings needs to resolve outstanding issues August 5, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 5 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth wing today asked the state government to ensure that MASwings provides better flight connectivity and reasonable airfares before it renews its rural air services (RAS) contract in the state.

Youth chief Michael Tiang said these outstanding issues have remained unsolved over the last 10 years.

He said MASwings Sdn Bhd’s contract to operate RAS services in Sarawak and Sabah ended in September last year and a new contract for extension has not been finalised.

“Since the new contract is still in the pipeline, the state government should seize this opportunity to talk to both federal Ministry of Transport and Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) to iron out various domestic flight connectivity issues,” Tiang said.

He cited as example the flight connectivity for Sibu in the past ten years as a major issue which has remained outstanding and has become a nightmare for travellers coming in and going out of the town.

“Since MASwings replaced Malaysia Airlines in 2006, the connectivity gotten worse,” he said, adding that calls have been made over the past years for better connectivity between Sibu and Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Kota Kinabalu.

Tiang also called for a review of MASwings’ airfares which have not been very “friendly” to Sarawakian passengers.

“Many times a round trip from Sibu to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, can cost over RM1,000 and a short round trip from Sibu to Miri would cost over RM400,” he said.

According to Tiang, MASwings, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines Bhd, has no good reason to charge high airfares since the cost of operating RAS in the two Borneo states is fully borne by the federal government in the form of subsidies and aircraft rental payments.

He added currently MASwings is receiving about RM190 million per year in subsidies for its RAS concession.

“I appreciate that the federal government is paying subsidies to sustain MASwings so as to operate RAS in Sabah and Sarawak but I don’t understand why it still needs to charge its customers exorbitant prices,” he said.