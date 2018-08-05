Nurul Izzah defends PKR veep post

Fahmi Fadzil arrives at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya August 5, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Nurul Izzah Anwar is defending her position as PKR vice-president in the upcoming party polls.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said he submitted Nurul Izzah’s nomination form on her behalf.

“She is in Permatang Pauh carrying out her duties as Member of Parliament. Nurul Izzah will contest as vice-president,” he announced here, after delivering the nomination form to the PKR headquarters.

Fahmi has himself submitted his nomination form to be one of the 20 members in the PKR central leadership council.

As of noon, two others have offered themselves for the positions of party vice-president: William Leong and Michael Tamil.

PKR elections committee secretary Ismail Yusof told reporters earlier that the party has four elected vice-president posts, two additional vice-president posts by appointment, and another one representing either Sabah or Sarawak if not already part of the four voted in.

The nominations for PKR’s central leadership positions began at 10am today and will end at 5pm.

