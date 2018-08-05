Umno needs total change or risks extinction

A voter casts her ballot during the Sg Kandis by-election at SK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — The Sungai Kandis by-election shows that Barisan Nasional (BN), particularly Umno, needs a total revamp or risks being confined to history.

The race for the Selangor state seat retained by PKR not only reflected Malays’ desire for Umno to change, but also showed the irrelevance of Umno’s race- and religion-centric struggle in a changing political landscape.

The numbers that BN polled showed that even older Malay voters were now either rejecting Umno’s racial politics or the party’s newly elected leadership that still contained the old warlords.

Polling just 9,000 votes, including PAS members and supporters, is nothing to be proud of.

Umno leaders will have to admit the party’s support is fast dwindling, just three months after BN was badly trounced and removed from government.

The result simply showed the Malay-based party needs either to call it a day or get new leaders with fresh perspectives, and acceptable and relevant approaches.

The Malay-based party cannot blame its partners MCA and MIC because it contested Sungai Kandis alone and unofficially partnered PAS, as the Islamist party sat out the by-election.

The Sungai Kandis by-election showed even the Islamist party has lost ground too. Umno polled over 11,000 votes in the constituency in the May 9 general election, while PAS pulled in over 7,000 votes.

In short, both parties that fight for race and religion found themselves somewhat lost in the new political environment and ambience as voters are beginning to accept the new political outlook presented by Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Umno and PAS may claim the constituency is suburban and does not reflect the rural Malay majority who are supposedly more conservative, but the scenario is fast changing.

Race and religion are slowly taking a backseat in the country’s mainstream political agenda as democracy and its fundamentals are taking shape in the minds of Malaysians at large, and Malays in particular.

Umno and the coalition it leads — now leaving the original partners MCA and MIC — need to chart a new chapter that reflects equality and justice in the coalition leadership, a true reflection of democracy like what is being put on the table now by PH.

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin was right when he proposed that Umno become multiracial, similar to what was suggested by late Umno founder Datuk Onn Jaafar that was rejected by Umno members and leaders in the early fifties.

But unfortunately, Khairy’s proposal was rejected and he lost to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the race for the party presidency one month ago.

In the Sungai Kandis race, Umno failed to take advantage of problems faced by the three-month-old PH government that has yet to properly organise itself.

Umno has to face the reality that it needs more than just superficial make-up or the repainting of an old dilapidated house to be accepted again by the very Malays who have supported it for more than 60 years.

The party needs a total change, from leadership line-up to the basis of its struggles, or face extinction in the evolving political landscape.