Mission schools behind Sarawak’s success, says CM

KUCHING, Aug 5 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has given his assurance that the state government will continue to support and assist the development of Christian mission schools in Sarawak.

He credited Sarawak’s success story to the alumni of mission schools.

He said they have gone on to become the ‘who’s who’ of society, such as top political leaders, successful entrepreneurs, captains of industry and civil servants.

He cited by way of example Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, former chief ministers Pehin Sri Adenan Satem and Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan, former deputy chief ministers Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang and Datuk Seri Daniel Tajem, as well as himself.

“They are the movers and shakers of Sarawak’s economic progress and development of the past, present and future,” Abang Johari said at the 170th anniversary of St Mary’s School here last night.

He added that he hopes mission schools will continue to play an important role in Sarawak’s educational landscape as well as mould younger generations in a positive way.

Abang Johari also praised mission schools for their proud tradition, academic excellence and all-round commitment to producing citizens with an outstanding character and sense of discipline.

On St Mary’s School itself, the chief minister said it has always been regarded as a premier institution, a school of excellence and the pride of Sarawak.

“It is not just a school, but also an institution in its own right for its legacy and contributions to the community and society,” he said, adding it is a recipient of Anugerah Harapan Negara 2005, Anugerah Khas Ketua Menteri 2010, Cluster School of Excellence Award 2014, 2015 and 2016 and one of the three High Performing Schools in the state.