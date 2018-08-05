Economic Affairs Minister Azmin in Singapore for working visit

Based on his earlier tweets, Mohamed Azmin is believed to have arrived in the republic yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 — Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has arrived in Singapore for a working visit.

“Have arrived in Singapore for a working visit,” he tweeted on his Twitter account this morning.

Based on his earlier tweets, Mohamed Azmin is believed to have arrived in the republic yesterday.

Azmin said he managed to congratulate PKR candidate, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, who won the Sungai Kandis by-election yesterday.

“Thanks be to God, I managed to convey my congratulations to Ustaz Zawawi by telephone,” he tweeted late last night.

It is not certain whether Azmin’s visit to the republic is related to the discussions on the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project with his Singapore counterpart, Khaw Boon Wan.

There has, so far, been no official statement issued on Azmin’s arrival here.

The economics minister had previously reported that the meeting would likely take place this month.

The Singapore government, had on August 1, said it received a letter from Mohamed Azmin, dated July 23, 2018, stating that the government was studying the details of the HSR project and will commence discussions with Singapore soon.

Singapore has welcomed Malaysia’s suggestion to commence discussions on the project that will shorten travelling time between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to only 90 minutes. — Bernama