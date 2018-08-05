Rafizi officially contests PKR deputy president post

PKR elections committee secretary Ismail Yusof said that Rafizi was the sole candidate for the party’s number two post as of noon today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Outgoing PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli officially filed his nomination papers today for the party deputy presidency.

PKR elections committee secretary Ismail Yusof said that Rafizi was the sole candidate for the party’s number two post as of noon.

At the same time, only PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has submitted his nomination form for the PKR president post. Ismail said Anwar’s nomination form has been accepted.

Outgoing PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was previously speculated to either contest against Rafizi or Anwar, but he has yet to submit his nomination form.

Nominations for PKR’s central leadership positions began at 10am today and will end at 5pm.

MORE TO COME