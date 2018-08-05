Kedah govt working to address water woes

State Public Work, Water Supply, Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman Zamri Yusuf said the three locations were at Pida 11, Tunjang in Kubang Pasu, and two areas in Kampung Hujung Bandar in Sik. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 5 — Only three areas in Kedah are still experiencing water woes after the Pakatan Harapan-led government gave attention to the matter as part of their 100-day manifesto pledges.

State Public Work, Water Supply, Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman Zamri Yusuf said the three locations were at Pida 11, Tunjang in Kubang Pasu, and two areas in Kampung Hujung Bandar in Sik.

“(Right now), we are solving the water woes in the three locations by sending water tankers, but it does not involve renting water tankers, which cost RM8 million last year. In Pida 11, for example, we send the tankers every two days,” he told reporters after opening the state-level National Water Resources Expedition here Saturday night.

Also present were Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) Water Resources and Hydrology Management Department director Datuk Ir Nor Hisham Mohd Ghazali.

Commenting further, Zamri said the water woes in Pida 11, however, would not be able to be solved within the first 100 days of Pakatan Harapan leadership as promised as it involved replacement of water pipes which would take about six months to be fully completed.

On the other hand, he said the water woes in the other two areas in Kampung Hujung Bandar in Sik would definitely be resolved within the 100 days, as it only involved the construction of a new pump house.

“SADA (Syarikat Air Darul Aman) has acquired a site to build the pump house, so we will build the pump house as soon as possible,” he added. — Bernama