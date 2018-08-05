Anwar first to gun for PKR presidency

Sim Tze Zin, who seconded Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim nomination, as PKR president holds up his nomination form in Petaling Jaya August 5, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Almost 20 years after PKR was formed in 1999, de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, now a free man, formally entered the race today for the party presidency.

PKR strategy director Sim Tze Tzin, who seconded Anwar’s nomination, told reporters that Anwar’s wife and outgoing party president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail proposed Anwar’s nomination.

Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah did not personally show up at the PKR headquarters for the nomination.

As of now, no one else has put themselves forward for the party’s top post.

Today is the nomination day for the PKR central leadership positions in its upcoming election, including party president, deputy president, four vice-presidents and 20 spots in the central executive committee.

Also up for nomination are the PKR youth wing’s and women wing’s chief, deputy chief, vice chief and central leadership posts.

Ismail Yusof, secretary of PKR party elections committee, told Malay Mail that party polls are expected to kick off in September and conclude in early October.

