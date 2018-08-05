Village lights up, houses adorned like Hari Raya on 1957 Merdeka Day

Participants waving the Jalur Gemilang before embarking on the Merdeka Run at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang in Padang Kota Lama in George Town, August 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — “It was still fresh in my mind, on August 31 1957, when it was about 5am, I had bathed and was ready to celebrate the independence of our beloved country at the Esplanade,” said Abdul Rashid Abdul Aziz.

Abdul Rashid, 77, said the quiet morning air was just beautiful unlike other days and as the dawn breaks, he and his friends began walking together towards the Esplanade to witness the moment the nation was freed from its colonial masters.

“There was a feeling of pride and anticipation which was difficult to describe,but it was something which I could remember to this day.

“That morning, the Esplanade was full of people, I could recalled the men wore baju melayu with sampin and a red slash. On that day, people from both the island and mainland gathered at the location,” he told Bernama when met at his house in Kampung Pokok Asam in Jelutong recently.

Abdul Rashid who was just 14 years old then said he could see the parade striding in harmony on that proud day.

His friend, Nordin Abdul Rahman also recollected that the entire village in Jelutong was flooded with lights and decorated with the flags of the various states at all corners.

“I was just 12 years old, but I could remember there was happiness all over the place, while all houses were decked up like Hari Raya. There was also a contest for the three most beautiful houses. We could also see houses raising flags from the various states and there was indeed a feeling of nationhood in us.

“My father’s house was also heavily decorated with flags and lamps and he would proudly play patriot songs on our record player night after night,” he said and added that he also saw his father training for the parade at the Esplanade.

Nordin said the youths were also busy putting up arches and flags all over the city.

For Nordin, the memories of the historic day would remain etched in his mind forever.

Meanwhile, furniture and antique shopkeeper Syed Muhamad Bukhari Muhamad Nordin, 75, also reminisced the atmosphere at the Esplanade on Merdeka Day in 1957.

The antique shop owner however vividly recalled having met the first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra in person.

“I cannot remember which year but it was after independence, I was at the shop when Tunku Abdul Rahman walked in to look for a table to place an ice shaving machine...but at that time, the table he was looking was not in my shop,” he said.

Syed Muhamad Bukhari said he was very thrilled to have met the Father of Independence himself who gave so much impact to the country and the people. — Bernama