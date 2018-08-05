Sungai Kandis race signals fading appeal of racial politics

Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam polled 9,500 votes, which is 2,000 less than the what his party won in the 14th general election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Umno’s inability to draw additional support in the Sungai Kandis by-election underscored the party’s failure to adapt in a changing political reality that has little appetite for communal politics, analysts said.

With just over 9,500 votes collected at yesterday’s poll despite PAS support, Umno polled less than half of the total votes that went to the two parties at the May elections.

Ibrahim Suffian, director of independent pollster Merdeka Centre, said the result signalled Umno’s failure to court support for its race-based campaign and an unconvincing showing for a party that once enjoyed unwavering Malay support to remain in power for over 60 years.

“After discounting the lower turnout, the results show PKR’s support has generally remained intact among Sungai Kandis voters,” Ibrahim told Malay Mail.

“The majority numbers doesn’t mean much because it’s almost a straight fight and turnout was a lot less.

“BN should go back to the drawing board and figure out their positioning and messaging as they achieved less votes now than in GE,” he added.

Umno’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam polled just 9,500 votes, which is 2,000 less than the amount his party won in the 14th general election. That means excluding the votes from PAS, Umno’s vote count in Sungai Kandis would have been much lower.

Ibrahim said the voting data should serve as a wake up call for Umno and Barisan Nasional to rethink its approach to politics, which until today continue to favour and champion race-based politics.

Throughout the two-week campaign trail, Umno’s race rhetoric went on overdrive. Some leaders have been reported to deliver speeches at small scale “ceramah” programmes often with messages seemingly aimed at playing up Malay insecurities.

On the stump, grassroot leaders and right wing Umno sympathisers described the PH government as one led by minorities who are either anti-Malay or anti-Islam.

Others played up conspiracy theories about so-called attempts to Christianise Malaysia, an allegation often used against the DAP.

Yet the strategy was for the most part ineffective. Political analyst Oh Ei Sun said Umno’s campaign messages failed to reach the targeted audience — the indecisive voters — and resonated only among the party’s staunch supporters.

“Umno’s emphasis on race rhetoric in its campaign apparently didn’t work,” he told Malay Mail.

And Umno’s dismal performance is also by extension a failure for PAS, who openly backed its rival by aiding its campaign and instructing its supporters to vote for Umno yesterday, both analysts asserted.

Despite their friendship, less than a third or just 29 per cent of PAS supporters voted for Lokman. Ibrahim said the small turnout from PAS indicated a split within its ranks, and those who abstained from voting are likely those who opposed the idea of an Umno-PAS alliance.

In the PH camp, PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni received 15,427 votes to garner a 5,800-vote majority.

The vote count was remarkably lower than the 12,000 over majority votes won by Zawawi’s predecessor, the late Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei.

Sg Kandis saw a record voter low turnout.

Less than 50 per cent of the seat’s 51,000 registered voters cast their votes yesterday, a record low for the country and a surprise to analysts even as turnouts for by-elections are typically low.

Still, PH registered an increase in Malay support percentage wise to slightly more than the 44 per cent gained in May, Ibrahim said.

“PKR appeared to have kept the Malay vote share in Sg Kandis,” the Merdeka Centre director said.

“Probably even doing slightly better than the 44 per cent of Malay vote share they attained in the GE.”

The Sungai Kandis win is set to boost morale for the governing coalition, which will head into the Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections in the next two months. PH are the incumbent for both the state seats.