Maduro says foes used explosive drones to try to kill him

Venezuelan National Guard soldiers run during an event which was interrupted, in this still frame taken from video August 4, 2018, Caracas, Venezuela. — Venezuelan Government TV pic via Reuters

CARACAS, Aug 4 — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he survived an assassination attempt involving explosive drones yesterday thanks to God, the people and the country’s armed forces, and he blamed Colombia and the United States for what he called a right-wing plot to kill him.

In a televised speech hours after his address to a military event in Caracas was cut short by apparent explosions, Maduro said “everything points” to a right-wing plot that initial investigation suggested originated in neighboring Colombia. Several perpetrators were caught, he said, without elaborating.

“That drone was coming for me but there was a shield of love,” Maduro said. “I am sure I will live for many more years.” — Reuters