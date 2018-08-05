A reminder to all PH people after Sg. Kandis — Clive Kessler

AUGUST 5 — OK. One by-election done, two more to come.

But PH must now remember, fast, what the situation is.

It must think and act as a government, not in the familiar old way of opposition parties.

It must focus on governing, not on the politics of by-election campaigning. And “to govern is to choose”.

A government survives and strengthens itself by what it decides and chooses and uses its power to do.

That is its greatest and most powerful form of publicity, promotion and propaganda.

It is only opposition parties that, lacking other ways to project themselves, must focus upon by-elections and the opportunities that they provide to raise a party’s standing and become central in public political consciousness.

So, all you PH people, be aware, remember: it is time to choose, to govern, to act.

To speak through your actions.

Through actions enabled by the power that you hold.

It won’t last long if you don’t use it.

Just “keeping your options open” is not an option.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.