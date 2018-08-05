Baru Bian: I will monitor Pan Borneo Highway construction closely

Baru said his position as works minister had increased his knowledge specially on road network system and government buildings nationwide. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SIBU, Aug 5 — Works Minister Baru Bian says he will personally follow up closely the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway construction.

“This is my commitment to ensure this mega project spanning Sarawak and Sabah is successfully and timely constructed,” he said last night.

He was officiating the Selangau District Teachers’ Day celebration here last night.

“For a start, I am planning to visit the various construction sites from Telok Melano (Lundu), Kuching to Miri on the Sarawak side with ministry officers during the first phase of construction.

“Then we will visit the Sabah side beginning from Limbang (Sarawak). The schedules are now being worked out,” he said.

The 2,325km highway costing about RM29 billion is scheduled for completion by 2021. The cost is however still being reviewed.

Meanwhile, Baru said his position as works minister had increased his knowledge specially on road network system and government buildings nationwide.

“But as far as Sarawak is concerned, it is still lagging far behind.

“It is the agenda of the new PH government under Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership to improve on this despite the financial constraint,” he said.

According to him, the PH government will focus on a holistic approach, free from corrupt practices and abuse of position on all projects implemented through transparent management conducted through open tender. — Bernama