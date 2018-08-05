Analyst: Umno-PAS cooperation not capable of undermining PKR yet

The call by PAS leaders for the party supporters to support the BN candidate in the by-election failed to make an impact yesterday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Aug 5 — The result of yesterday’s Sungai Kandis by-election clearly showed that the “cooperation” between Umno and PAS is still not capable of undermining PKR in the constituency.

Although BN candidate, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam played up the Malay and Islamic sentiment during the 14-day campaign, it was not enough to win the votes of the Malays, who made up 70 per cent of the voters in the constituency.

The call by PAS leaders for the party supporters to support the BN candidate in the by-election also failed to make an impact, especially with the PKR candidate, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, known for his “clean record” as a maahad tahfiz principal.

The result yesterday showed that 15,427 voters in Sungai Kandis opted to have Mohd Zawawi as their new assemblyman. A total of 9,585 of the voters chose Lokman Noor, while Independent candidate K. Murthy managed to get 97 votes.

This by-election saw Mohd Zawawi obtaining a majority of 5,842 votes, lower than the majority votes obtained by Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei in the last general election, which was by 12,480 votes.

The percentage of voter turnout also showed that only 49.4 per cent of the voters in the constituency exercised their rights, against the 80 per cent turnout targeted by the Election Commission (EC).

The Sungai Kandis by-election is the first by-election to be held after the May 9 14th general election. It was called following Mat Shuhaimi’s death from cancer on July 2.

A political analyst from Universiti Sains Malaysia, Prof Sivamurugan Pandian said the cooperation between PAS and Umno did not work out this by-election, possibly because of PAS supporters not coming out to vote following the party’s decision not to contest.

He said the BN candidate in the by-election could have obtained 19,000 votes if the PAS-Umno cooperation had worked out.

“Apart from that, issues raised by BN were also not suitable for the situation in Sungai Kandis. The by-election was also held just after the last general election and voters think the result would not bring much change to the situation in Selangor,” he told Bernama.

A senior lecturer at the Faculty of Administrative Science and Policy Studies, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Raub campus, Che Hamdan Che Mohd Razali also shared Sivamurugan’s views that on the PAS-Umno relation with supporters from both parties against and had carried out a silent protect by not going to vote.

“Other factors include that the BN candidate is not a local, and issued played up by BN, especially on Islam and Malays had no impact in Selangor,” he added. — Bernama