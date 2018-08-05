EC to look into security, logistics before holding two by-elections on same day

Othman said the decision would be made in a special meeting expected to be held at the EC headquarters on August 8. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 5 — The Election Commission (EC) will take into consideration polling locations, security and logistics aspects before deciding on holding the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections simultaneously.

Its deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood said these details must be taken into account and the decision would be made in a special meeting expected to be held at the EC headquarters on August 8.

“The meeting will also decide on the important dates for the Seri Setia state by-election,” he told the media at the end of the Sungai Kandis vote counting process at the Dewan Besar Tanjung of the Shah Alam City Council in Section 19 here last night.

On the 49.4 per cent voter turnout in the Sungai Kandis by-election he said the EC had made improvements by increasing on the number of polling channels from two to three, providing buggies and extending the polling time.

“We will ensure these steps are maintained for the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections,” he said. — Bernama