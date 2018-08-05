Remember your GE14 IPCMC promise? Malaysian Bar asks Pakatan

Malaysian Bar president George Varughese reminded the PH government that it has yet to form the Independent Police Complaint and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) amid a countdown to the coalition’s 100th day in power. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Malaysian Bar reminded the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government that it has yet to form the Independent Police Complaint and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) amid a countdown to the coalition’s 100th day in power.

The Bar’s president George Varughese urged the government to set up the commission to restore the police force’s honour and reputation, which it said had been tarnished by rogue officers over the years.

“It is only through independent oversight that police personnel who abuse their power and act unlawfully may be identified and held accountable for their misconducts, negligence or criminal acts.

“In fact it is one of the 125 recommendations made by the Royal Commission to Enhance the Operation and Management of the Royal Malaysia Police in its report published in May 2005,” he said in a statement.

George said the IPCMC was PH’s 20th promise in its election manifesto, to be formed in the first term of its administration.

“Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has given reassurance during his first day of office in May that the government was committed to the formation of the commission,” he said.

The Malaysian Bar chief also lauded Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun for not objecting to the IPCMC, saying it wa a significant departure from the stance of his predecessor.

“We also call upon officers serving with dedication, honour and integrity to be courageous by extending their fullest support to the government in respect of the establishment of the IPCMC,” he said.