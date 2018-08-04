Gobind: PH aims for transparency, public’s involvement in govt leadership

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would ensure the people’s involvement and transparency as the basis of the new leadership in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 4 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today said that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government would ensure the people’s involvement and transparency as the basis of the new leadership continue to achieve more glory for the country and made it respected at international level.

“The thrusts of the nation’s success should always be preserved and protected based on the principles of Rukun Negara.

“The thrust of Malaysia’s success is based on peace, harmony, unity, loyalty to the ruler and country, spirit of high tolerance and strong spirit of patriotism.

“When these thrusts are strong, the country will always achieve success, in harmony and be prosperous,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Merdeka Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Padang Kota Lama here tonight.

At the event, Dr Mahathir and members of the cabinet, as well as other federal leaders, were invited on stage and then introduced to the public.

“My hope, it is here that we enhance ties, understanding and strong networking between leaders and the rakyat in the spirit of patriotism and love for our country,” said Gobind Singh.

He said today’s programme was a historic one as it was the first time such a significant national event, like the launch of the Merdeka Month, could be carried out in Penang.

He called on the people of Penang and all Malaysians in the country, to together participate in the programmes that had been planned to enhance the spiriti of patriotism, unity and nationhood.

The three main programmes for the National Day celebration are the launch of the Merdeka Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in Penang, the National Day Parade to be held at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31 and the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. — Bernama