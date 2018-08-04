New Sungai Kandis rep Zawawi vows to improve roads, drains, street lighting

After his election victory, PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni promised to upgrade infrastructure in Sungai Kandis. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — Fresh from winning the Sungai Kandis by-election tonight, PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni promised to upgrade infrastructure in the Selangor state seat.

The Islamic preacher said he will begin by compiling the laundry list of complaints about damaged roads, poor drainage and faulty street lighting and raise them with the relevant authorities.

“During the 14 days of our campaign, most of the complaints we received from the people and voters in Sungai Kandis, was to do with roads, drainage and street lights.

‘These are the most that was complained about, and God willing, I will compile all those complaints and bring it to the necessary authorities as soon as possible,” Zawawi told reporters after being declared the winner in the three-way contest at the tallying centre in the Dewan Besar Tanjong of the City Council here.

The new Sungai Kandis state lawmaker promised to continue his popular predecessor Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei’s incomplete work.

Mat Shuhaimi died of cancer on July 2.

Zawawi polled 15,427 votes, besting Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam by a majority of 5,842 votes. Lokman got 9,585 votes and the third candidate, independent K. Murthy, got 97 votes.

The Sungai Kandis winner noted the low 49.4 per cent voter turnout today, and reminded the locals of their responsibility to choose their representative.

“I also want to call on all those who didn’t come out to vote. After this, ensure that you be responsible in electing your leader, and come out to vote in the next election,” he said.