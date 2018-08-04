Selangor MB calls for double effort to win bigger in Balakong, Seri Setia polls

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said PH cannot rest on its laurels but will need to put in double the effort to secure bigger victories in the next two state by-elections. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) cannot rest on its laurels but will need to put in double the effort to secure bigger victories in the next two state by-elections, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said tonight.

Despite expressing satisfaction with Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni’s success in maintaining PKR’s control of Sungai Kandis in the just-concluded three-way poll, Amirudin said the ruling coalition will have to be on its toes to face off against the Umno-PAS tag team in Balakong on September 8 and the as-yet-scheduled Seri Setia by-election.

“Basically, we are very satisfied with our performance, since this is a by-election.

“Although from the numbers we could see that there are some results whereby there is a decrease in numbers, but in this by-election, PKR actually recorded a rather positive result,” he told reporters after local born Zawawi was declared the winner in Sungai Kandis at the tallying centre in Dewan Besar Tanjung, Shah Alam City Council here.

Amirudin said that in the Sungai Kandis voting district, PKR lost by 72 votes in the 14th general election, but won by 34 votes today.

In the Kampung Pandan voting district, he said PKR lost by 37 votes on May 9, but shaved its loss to only 30 today.

“However, there are two voting districts; Seri Gambut and Bukit Naga, which we won by a really thin margin. Only by a single digit in the last election, but this time, we lost by quite a large number, between 70 to 102 votes,” he added.

Amirudin said PKR’s focus now is to carry on the good work by the late Shuhaimi Shafiei.

The MB then noted the low voter turnout for the first by-election to be held after the May 9 general election, which the Election Commission (EC) recorded at 49.4 per cent of the 51,217 registered voters there.

He said there were several factors behind the poor turnout, but believes the chief reason is likely complacency among voters.

“There are a few things which we need to digest, especially the readiness and mood among voters. The euphoria in the previous election to change the government, and to defend the government, was very high, compared to this election.

“Maybe voters felt comfortable and were complacent, leading to them not coming down to vote this time,” he said.

He added that PH had received complaints on having polling on Saturday, which is a working day for the factory workers in the constituency, which made it hard for the lower-income staff to come out to vote.

Amirudin said the matter will be looked into for the next two by-elections.