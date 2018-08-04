Perak Arts Festival to become annual event, says state tourism chairman

Perak Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said the objective of the festival which will be held this year is to unite people of all races through the culture and arts that is in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 4 — The Perak Arts Festival organised by the Perak National Culture and Arts Department will become an annual event beginning next year.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said the objective of the festival which will be held this year is to unite people of all races through the culture and arts that is in Perak.

He said the festival would also showcase iconic arts in the state like the Rebana Perak, Busana Puteri Limau Purut and the dabus dance, as well traditional foods like bubur anak lebah.

“This festival will highlight various unique tourism products in Perak and will have a positive impact on the tourism sector.

“This festival will also include efforts to instil noble values among the local people especially the younger generation through the medium of the arts,” he said in his speech at the launch of the festival at Dataran Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh here tonight.

Tan said the festival is a joint effort with Tourism Perak, Koloni Karyawan Amanjaya (PORT), Ipoh City Hall, non-governmental organisations as well as arts and culture entrepreneurs.

The three-day festival which began yesterday will include various interesting programmes and competitions such as Rebana Perak, traditional games, community games, traditional fashion shows, a durian-eating competition as well as the ‘Battle of Joget Perak’.

There will also be arts shows, exhibitions and services, food demonstrations, food stalls, children’s games and inter-active programmes held from 8 am until midnight throughout the duration of the festival. — Bernama