Berkshire Hathaway profit surges as economy gives Buffett a boost

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2013. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 4 — Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, today reported a 67 per cent increase in quarterly operating profit, as insurance underwriting rebounded and several businesses benefited from a growing economy and improving demand.

Results easily topped analyst forecasts. Underwriting profit at the Geico auto insurance unit more than quintupled, the BNSF railroad benefited from demand to ship consumer products, grain, petroleum and steel, and the Berkshire Hathaway Automotive car dealership financed more vehicle purchases.

“Good results across the board,” said Doug Kass, who runs the hedge fund Seabreeze Partners Management Inc in Palm Beach, Florida. He has at times in recent years sold Berkshire shares short, betting on a decline.

Berkshire also said net income in the second quarter nearly tripled to more than US$12 billion, though that reflected a new accounting rule requiring that it report unrealized gains on its stock investments with earnings.

Buffett says that rule distorts net results and can mislead investors.

Operating profit rose to US$6.89 billion (RM, or roughly US$4,190 per Class A share, from US$4.12 billion, or US$2,505 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected operating profit of US$3,387 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to US$12.01 billion, or US$7,301 per Class A share, from US$4.26 billion, or US$2,592 per share, a year earlier.

Results also reflected a decline in Berkshire’s effective income tax rate, to 20 per cent from 28.9 per cent, following last year’s cut in the federal corporate tax rate.

Berkshire is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and has more than 90 businesses in the insurance, chemicals, energy, food and retail, industrial parts, railroad and other sectors.

Biting into Apple

Book value per Class A share, which reflects assets minus liabilities and is a preferred measure of growth for Buffett, rose 3 per cent from the end of March to US$217,677.

Berkshire also ended June with US$111.1 billion of cash and equivalents, some of which Buffett could use to repurchase stock under a new policy giving him and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger more freedom to conduct buybacks.

The policy change reflected Buffett’s struggles to find big acquisitions for Berkshire. He has made none since the US$32.1 billion purchase of aircraft parts maker Precision Castparts in January 2016.

Buffett has spent some money on stocks, and Berkshire said it ended June with a US$47.2 billion stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc.

Apple’s share price at that time suggests that Berkshire may have bought roughly 15 million additional shares in the second quarter, on top of the 239.6 million it already owned.

Berkshire said it spent US$6.08 billion on equity securities in the second quarter. It has not bought back stock in 2018.

Class A shares of Berkshire closed yesterday at US$304,671, or 7 per cent below their January 29 peak, while Class B shares closed at US$200.24, or 8 per cent below its peak on the same day.

Geico, BNSF

Insurance underwriting profit totalled US$943 million, compared with a year earlier US$22 million loss.

Geico’s pre-tax underwriting profit rose to US$673 million from US$119 million, after it boosted rates in response to rising accident and storm losses.

Underwriting gains from Berkshire’s main reinsurance group rose eightfold from a year earlier, when a cyclone in Australia cut into profit.

Float, or insurance premiums collected before claims are paid and which help fund Berkshire’s growth, ended June at US$116 billion, the same as in March.

BNSF saw profit surge 37 per cent to US$1.31 billion, benefiting from “general economic growth” that led to more shipments of consumer goods, and helped by demand for fertilizer, grain, petroleum products, plastics, sand and steel.

Profit from manufacturing, services and retailing units rose 29 per cent to US$2.14 billion, reflecting demand for aerospace products from Precision Castparts, and higher profit at Berkshire Hathaway Automotive and the German motorcycle accessories business Detlev Louis Motorrad. — Reuters