‘Culture of fear’ behind poor voter turnout in Sungai Kandis poll, BN hopeful says

BN candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam blamed today’s low voter turnout for the Sungai Kandis by-election on what he called a ‘culture of fear’. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — Defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam blamed today’s low voter turnout for the Sungai Kandis by-election on what he called a “culture of fear”.

He claimed the fear culture was perpetrated by the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH), whose candidate had succeeded in keeping the Selangor state seat firmly within PKR’s hands.

According to Lokman, BN’s election machinery had encountered “many” locals who seemed fearful of exercising their right to vote today supposedly due to retaliation from the PH government and its agencies.

“Many were afraid to come out and vote. One of the reason is the culture of fear, which now exists among voters possibly due to recent action to easily freeze any bank accounts, forcing heads of GLCs to resign,” he said in a press conference after the by-election results, which was streamed “live” on his Facebook page.

Lokman however stopped short of saying the “culture of fear” related only to those who want to support BN.

According to data from the Election Commission (EC), only 49.4 per cent of 51,230 registered voters in Sungai Kandis voted before polling closed at 5.30pm today.

Lokman then criticised the EC, claiming the polls regulator had not learnt from its experience in the May 9 general election, which he claimed had developed a “phobia” among senior voters.

“Because of how they were treated in the past, there is also a sense of phobia from the voters for channel one and two who mainly consist of the elderly.

“Many also find going out to vote is very stressful due to the long wait time, up to three or four hours,’’ he said, citing as example the burden of climbing several floors to cast their ballots.

Most of the 19 polling centres used in Sungai Kandis were schools, which have more than one storeyed buildings.

Lokman blamed the EC, saying its “mistakes” in past elections were the reason voters had lost confidence in the democratic process, which contributed to the downfall of the BN administration.

“The EC must take the responsibility in improving their mistakes in the past elections. They need to raise the confidence of Malaysians back into the democratic system,” he said.

Lokman’s claims, however, were contrary to a report by national news agency Bernama during polling earlier today.

Several elderly voters in Sungai Kandis interviewed by Bernama had commended the EC for easing congestion at polling stations by increasing the number of polling channels this round, compared to the May 9 election.

An elderly voter said he took less than half an hour to cast his ballot.

Others praised the EC for using buggies to ferry voters from their cars which were parked a distance away from the polling stations.