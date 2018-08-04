MHTC targets one million medical tourists from Indonesia

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) targets a revenue of RM1 billion from Indonesian medical tourists. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Aug 4 — The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) targets a revenue of RM1 billion from Indonesian medical tourists.

MHTC chief commercial officer, Nik Yazmin Nik Azman said that this year’s target was one million medical tourists from Indonesia.

“It (the target) is also in line with Malaysia’s efforts to become the Fertility Cardiology Centre in Asia,” she said when met at the “2018 Malaysia Property Show” exhibition organised by PropertyGuru Group here today.

The participation of MHTC in the exhibition was part of its efforts to promote Malaysia’s hospitality and healthcare services in Indonesia, which had a large market with its population of more than 260 million people.

MHTC was established in 2005 under the Ministry of Health to monitor the medical and hospitality innovations in Malaysia.

The two-day exhibition starting today also included Gleneagles Penang, IMU Healthcare Oral Health Centre and ALPS Medical Centre from Malaysia.

“On the target (one million medical tourists from Indonesia), we are on track to achieve it,” said Nik Yazmin.

Among the major treatments for medical tourists in Malaysia were related to cardiology, oncology, orthopaedic, dentistry and cosmetic treatments.

In addition to medical tourists from Indonesia, Malaysia is also a leading medical destination for tourists from China and India.

An Indonesian citizen who had undergone cardiology treatment in Malaysia in 2017, Rahman Tamin, 59, said he was very satisfied with medical treatment in Malaysia which was better and the price of treatment was very reasonable. — Bernama