BN will return PAS’s favour in Seri Setia polls, says Sungai Kandis loser

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — Despite losing, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said the Sungai Kandis race had not been a total loss for the Barisan Nasional (BN).

He said the Umno-led coalition had managed to cut the majority vote of winner PKR, with the help of PAS, and promised to return the favour to the Islamist party in the coming Seri Setia by-election.

“To our PAS friends, I would like to say ‘thank you’, because they have given their unconditional support. Their leadership have given positive statements, asking their members to vote for us,” Lokman said in a post-results press conference that was streamed “live” on his Facebook page.

He also said Sungai Kandis marked the “starting point” of better cooperation between Umno and PAS, before suggesting that the two Malay Muslim parties may become more than just working partners in the next Selangor by-election.

“Sungai Kandis is a starting point for the unification of Islam. I’m confident once the ties between Umno and PAS is strengthened, then we would gain a bigger victory.

“However the process of unification, after 61 years of not being on the same boat, will take time. But I’m confident once we go all out for PAS in Seri Setia, the relationship between PAS and Umno will be stronger,” he said.

In the official final tally of 25,282 votes for the three-way Sungai Kandis poll, Johor-born Lokman received 9,585 votes but was defeated by local-born PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni who polled 15,427 votes.

An unknown independent candidate K. Murthy, got 97 votes, losing his election deposit.

In his press conference, Lokman also said the results showed BN and his party Umno remains relevant in the changed political landscape following the 14th general election.

“Today is not a complete failure. We have managed to reduced their majority from 12,480 in GE14 to just 5,700 votes this time around.

“This is a clear indication that Umno and BN is still relevant,” he said.

Lokman expressed pride in volunteers helping with campaigning in Sungai Kandis, despite the BN’s financial constraints this time around.