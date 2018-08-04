People’s unity most important in achieving success, says Najib

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said unity was important in preserving the interests of Islam and the people of different races and religions in the country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PEKAN, Aug 4 — Unity among the people, especially the Malays, is the most important thing in determining various issues including the success of the nation as a whole, said former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said unity was also important in preserving the interests of Islam and the people of different races and religions in the country.

“If we (the Malays) are not united, it will eventually cause the Malays to lose their power,” he said in his speech when opening the building of Pekan ‘Badan Khairat Kematian dan Kebajikan Orang-orang Islam‘ (Bakti) here today.

Najib, who is Pekan MP, said many undesirable events happened these days as a result of the Malays being disunited. — Bernama