The first ballot box from the Sungai Kandis by-election arrives at Dewan Besar Tanjung MBSA, Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — PKR is currently in first place in the three-way race for the Sungai Kandis state seat against the Barisan Nasional (BN) and a mystery independent candidate.

The Pakatan Harapan component party’s candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni drew 10,951 votes against BN’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, who secured 6,470, while independent K. Murthy scored 71 votes.

