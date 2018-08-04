Sungai Kandis voter turnout below target, may cut Pakatan’s majority

Voters queue patiently for their turn to cast their ballots at SK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Just over half of Sungai Kandis’ electorate voted in today’s by-election, far below the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s target to match the turnout registered at the May 9 polls.

Data released by the Election Commission showed only 45 per cent of the constituency’s 50,000 over voters had cast their votes just an hour away from the voting cut off time, 30 per cent lower than the turnout recorded just two months ago.

The poor turnout will be a setback to PH’s campaign to defend the seat with a sustained majority. To do that, the coalition needed at least 75 per cent of the electorate to vote.

Having its majority tally slashed could reinforce perception that public confidence in the government is already waning just two months after they took over federal power.

For Umno, reduced support for the incumbent in its own stronghold is enough to hurt PH’s public rating and claim moral victory

PH defeated Umno and PAS in a multi-cornered contest to retain the Sungai Kandis seat with a convincing majority of over 12,000 votes.

The Sungai Kandis by-election is a three-cornered fight featuring PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, BN’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and an independent candidate, K. Murthy.