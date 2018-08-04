No more ‘second-, third-class citizens’ for housing in Perak, MB says

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said a state government-linked agency had signed the agreement to build affordable landed residential properties that could cost below RM100,000. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 4 — The Perak government has signed a deal to help its residents own the houses they live in, without putting generations of the same family in debt.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said a state government-linked agency had signed the agreement to build affordable landed residential properties that could cost below RM100,000.

“For 111.48sqm house that comes with porch, it will be sold at RM90,000,” he said during a recent talk with reporters.

This, he said was a steal as previously, affordable homes were sold at RM149,000 for 69.7sqm.

Speaking to reporters in conjunction with Pakatan Harapan 100 days in administration, Ahmad Faizal said the state would work with private developers on this.

“We are a government which is friendly with the private sector,” he said.

Asked the state give out permanent land titles to Felda settlers, organised and new villages, Ahmad Faizal said it involved National Land Council and the National Land Code.

“It is complex,” said Ahmad Faizal, stopping short of saying the state would not give the titles as stated in its 14th general election manifesto.

“But we are committed in providing housing for the people so no one will feel they are second class or third class citizens.

“I am colour blind,” he vowed.

Ahmad Faizal also announced that the all titles would be standardised at 99 years as compared to the present practise of either 30, 60 or 99 years.