Sabah govt to probe claims of illegal immigrants running wholesale business in Keningau

Junz Wong (right) said the Sabah government viewed seriously the farmers’ claims that there were illegal immigrants involved in the agricultural product wholesale business in Keningau. — Picture by Julia Chan

KENINGAU, Aug 4 — Sabah government viewed seriously the farmers’ claims that there were illegal immigrants involved in the agricultural product wholesale business in the Keningau district, said State Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Junz Wong.

He said a detailed investigation would be carried out on the claims while both farmers and growers have been asked to stop supplying farm produce to wholesalers suspected to be illegal immigrants with immediate effect.

“They come here (Sabah) illegally... they (illegal immigrants) should not be involved with this wholesale business issue. This is the first time I heard this kind of complaint.

“If the complaint is valid, the ministry will not compromise and this activity needs to be eradicated,” he told Bernama after the 97th Anniversary Dinner and the construction of the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Yuk Yin new building last night.

Wong said special monitoring would be implemented to identify the illegal immigrants involved with wholesale business in Keningau.

“Any business activity needs a licence and it is a mandatory requirement. We have the existing laws that required any party involved in the wholesale business or any kind of business to apply for the licences,” he added.

Previously, the Sabah Interior Smallholders Association (Pekebun) claimed that the wholesale business activities in Keningau was monopolised by foreigners that had caused them to incur losses as they could not sell their farm produce at reasonable price. — Bernama