EC urges Bersih 2.0 to file complaint, will probe Najib’s Facebook post

Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng claimed that Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Facebook reminders to Sungai Kandis voters about Pakatan Harapan’s GE14 promises were a violation of the Election Offences Act 1954. — Picture via Facebook/Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Election Commission (EC) said it was unaware of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s Facebook post on the Sungai Kandis by-election today, but has promised to investigate if the entry had violated campaigning rules.

However, the election regulator urged polls watchdog Bersih 2.0 which made the allegation against Najib to file a formal complaint with it on the matter to facilitate their probe.

“So, as we know, the campaigning period is until yesterday, till 11.59 pm and they have to stop campaigning after.

“But so far, if there is campaigning efforts going on via social media, the complainant has to make a report, and we will check whether it violated the laws or not,” EC deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood told Malay Mail when contacted this afternoon.

He added that he has not received notification of the alleged election offence.

Othman said complainants can lodge a report with the police or with the EC directly.

Earlier today, Bersih 2.0 executive director Yap Swee Seng claimed the former prime minister’s Facebook reminders to Sungai Kandis voters about Pakatan Harapan’s GE14 promises were a violation of Section 26(1)(a) and (f) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

Section 26(1)(a) of the Election Offences Act prohibits any person to hold, convene or organise in any place any form of meeting, rally, display or entertainment or give any form of address or lecture whether or not such meeting, rally, display, entertainment, address or lecture is open to or involves members of the public or otherwise.

Section 26(1)(f) of the same Act prohibits any person on behalf of any candidate, from canvassing for the votes of electors in any constituency for or against any candidate or political party at an election by whatever means.

Yap has indicated that Bersih 2.0 will file a report on the matter soon.