Be prudent, don’t overreact concerning Shiah teachings, says Tengku Abdullah

KUANTAN, Aug 4 — A prudent and unobtrusive approach should be implemented in facing the spread of Shiah teachings, says the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

He said although the Shiah teachings differed from that of Sunnah Wal Jamaah which is professed by the majority of Muslims in Malaysia, the issue should be addressed without provoking any ill sentiments.

“We, who practice the teachings of Sunnah Wal Jamaah (Sunni) should be good examples to those who practice Shiism, and they (Shiahs) should also understand the will of the majority of Muslims here.

“I hope we do not get upset, or be easily provoked or quick to judge. We should set a good example so that those who are different can get along with us,” Tengku Abdullah told reporters after opening the national-level Orang Asli Islamic Leadership Convention 2018 here today, which was also attended by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh and Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He was commenting on the Friday sermon yesterday entitled ‘The Threat of Shiísm’ which among other things mentioned there were a million followers of the faith in the country.

Also present were Orang Asli Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid, Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) director Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim, Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director-general Datuk Ajis Sitin and Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) deputy president Datuk Seri Wan Abdul Wahid Wan Hassan.

Commenting on the actions of certain quarters who mocked the religion of Islam in Malaysia, Tengku Abdullah said leaders should possess the wisdom to deal with the situation amicably.

“We should give some space and listen to the views, so that we can diffuse the tension rather than making it worse. We have to respect each other, among Muslims, as well as between Muslims and non-Muslims in order to create a harmonious atmosphere,” he said.

Tengku Abdullah said those from the Orang Asli community who had embraced Islam should also be given continuous teachings and guidance to bring them on par with other Muslims. — Bernama